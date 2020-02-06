SOMERSET ELECTION: Which councillors will run for re-election

IN A little over a month, rate payers across the region will cast their votes to elect councillors to oversee the next four years of local governance in the Somerset region.

In the coming weeks, the Gatton Star will bring you all you need to know about the issues that will shape the election and who as thrown their hat in the ring to represent you.

This list of candidates will continue to be updated as more candidates announce their intentions and links to profiles on them, so make sure to bookmark it and check back regularly.

SITTING COUNCILLORS:

Somerset Regional Mayor Graeme Lehmann

Mayor Graeme Lehmann: Will run

Somerset Regional Councillor Sean Choat

Councillor Sean Choat: Will run

Reason for running: “I have very much enjoyed representing the Somerset community and I want to continue this work.”

Somerset Regional councillor Cheryl Gaedtke

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke: Will run

Reason for running: “After due consideration with my husband John, we believe that I have the energy, passion, knowledge, experience and community support to run in the 2020 elections.”

Somerset Regional Councillor Helen Brieschke.

Councillor Helen Brieschke: Will run

Reason for running: “I enjoy representing the community and working with Somerset Regional Council’s great team.”

Somerset Regional Councillor Dan Hall.

Councillor Dan Hall: Will not run

Reason: “It is time for me to step down.”

Councillor Otis Ogg: Did not respond

Councillor Bob Whalley: Did not respond