Somerset deputy mayor always up for a challenge

RIGHT HAND MAN: Somerset Regional Council deputy mayor Dan Hall winds down with campdrafting, fishing and golf.

RIGHT HAND MAN: Somerset Regional Council deputy mayor Dan Hall winds down with campdrafting, fishing and golf.

Name: Dan Hall

Occupation: Somerset Regional Council deputy mayor and cattle producer

Age: 70

Marital status: Very happy

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Somerset Regional Council?

The challenge and working with good people.

Why did you decide to get involved with council?

After working in local government, I wanted to give something back to the community.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Yes, I have met a lot of good people, all are famous in their own way.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My family.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Treat people the same way as you want to be treated yourself, and never give up.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

World peace.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

I do not feel old, but I am getting a little slower.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Campdrafting, fishing and golf when time permits.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I have a lot of them.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The Gums, my little bit of heaven.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Help my family and support some charities.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My mother.