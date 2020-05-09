Menu
News

Somerset Council’s Bear It competition winners named

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
9th May 2020 12:30 PM
THE best dressed bears in Somerset have been officially recognised as part of council’s #StayHome competition.

Presented by Somerset Regional Council and supported by local show societies, Grrr … In And Bear It attracted 38 entries across four categories.

The competition invited those stuck at home to dress up their teddy bear with items from around the house, attracting some truly creative entries.

Travelling Ted.
Travelling Ted, submitted by children from the Toogoolawah Kindergarten, came out on top in the Children (0–5 years) age group.

Anzac.
Anzac, by Savannah from Woolmar won in the Primary (6–12 years) group, which was also declared the People’s Choice winner.

People’s Choice proved to be a particularly tough competition, with 5250 votes being cast.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was a well-deserved win for a very poignant entry.

“Savannah’s entry was particularly timely, drawing on inspiration and themes from our Anzacs,” he said.

Swaggy.
Swaggy, submitted by Liana from Esk, won in the youth (13–17 years) category.

Lady Matilda Teddington.
Finally, it was Lady Matilda Teddington by Kate from Toogoolawah who won the Open category.

Cr Lehmann congratulated everyone who entered.

“This was a great initiative, some much-needed community engagement during tough times, and I thank our show societies in Kilcoy, Toogoolawah, Esk and Lowood for their support,” he said.

“Judges were impressed by their creativity and attention to detail, making the most of items that could be found around the house as we continue to live with COVID restrictions.”

The winners will share in a prize pool valued at $1800:

  • Children: Guess How Much I Love You book, jigsaw puzzle set and audio books valued at $250.
  • Primary: Where’s Wally books and audio books valued at $250.
  • Youth: Selection of three audio books valued at $250.
  • Open: Selection of three audio books valued at $250.
  • People’s Choice: iPad 6th Generation 128GB with a Sphero SPRK valued at $800.
