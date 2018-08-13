Somerset council reward responsible dog owners

GOOD BOY: In the 2018/19 financial year, 50 residents took advantage of the promotion provided by the Somerset Regional Council.

GOOD BOY: In the 2018/19 financial year, 50 residents took advantage of the promotion provided by the Somerset Regional Council. Cathy Adams

SOMERSET Regional Council has had a steady number of residents sign up for their dog desexing program, designed to encourage responsible pet ownership, over the past five years.

Registration fees for all dogs desexed during the eight-week promotional period are paid by the council.

Since first being offered in 2014, when 65 residents became involved, there has been a consistent rate of between 50 and 60 people taking advantage of the promotion each year.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said having your dog desexed provided a benefit for the whole community.

"Desexing animals can prevent pets from roaming, fighting or causing a nuisance to neighbours, as well as reducing the number of unwanted litters,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Desexing also has health benefits for the animals.

"Council sees many benefits of responsible pet ownership and this is why we introduced the promotion five years ago.

"Council encourages and supports responsible pet ownership where possible and this is just another way we can help encourage this.”

The promotion ran from June 1 until August 1 with residents having to produce a desexing certification from their vet to qualify.