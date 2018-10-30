Somerset council reflect on term so far

THE SOMERSET Regional Council have now passed the halfway mark of their current term.

We checked in with them to see how they were getting on since they assumed their roles in April of 2016.

Three questions were posed to the council team: what they have achieved in their role so far, if they have kept their promises made at the election and what they are hoping to do in their remaining two years.

This is their response in their own words.

Councillor Michael Ogg did not respond in time for our deadline.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann

Somerset Graeme Lehmann. Contributed

I AM proud of my council team, together with staff, who have achieved much for the Somerset region.

The bridge replacement program is on track for a dollar-to-dollar subsidy from the Federal and State governments and with a further 10 bridges to be included in the scheme for this year.

We have had many ongoing projects with the development of the Fernvale Sporting Fields, town drainage and footpaths.

In the past two years we have had the completion of the Lowood Library and Brisbane Valley Rail Trail with involvement from State Government, Federal Government, Somerset Regional Council and support from the community.

A record number of infrastructure projects are currently being carried out by council staff.

The population of the region is supported by these projects and council policies have assisted massive private sector investments such as the Brisbane Valley Protein Precinct and further development of Kilcoy Global Foods. The increase in employment supports the growth in the region.

Council remains in a debt free status with affordable rates and effective services.

We work hard as a council to maintain a rural lifestyle with urban developments.

Currently we are working on water security with neighbouring councils for food production in our region.

It has been great to have the support from Council of Mayors, which gives us support from one in ten people in south east Queensland.

I am proud to be involved in working with many community groups providing services for the region.

Deputy Mayor Dan Hall

Somerset Regional Councillor Dan Hall. Contributed

I WOULD never promise anything but would work hard for the ratepayers to the best of my ability.

Working as a team is very important and you cannot achieve anything by yourself.

I am proud to be involved in the TID's funding project and other groups in our region.

As part of the council team I am pleased to have achieved the replacements of wooden bridges, the completion of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, development of the Fernvale Sporting Fields, town drainage, footpaths and many other ongoing matters for the Somerset region.

Cheryl Gaedtke

Somerset Regional Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke. Contributed

SOMERSET Regional Council is an undivided Council, therefore each councillor is responsible for the entire region. I take an active approach in matters that are important to the residents of our region.

Matters such as Animal Management, Economic Development - Development Applications, Tourism Promotion, Event Management, Sports and Recreation.

Working collaboratively with peak bodies has resulted in successful outcomes with reviewing animal management local laws and event management, such as the Christmas lights competition.

Healthy communities are vital to developing a strong region and provision of resources and connecting sports and recreation services through the council's sports centres and community assets ensures this goal is met.

I believe I have supported and advocated for these initiatives strongly over my term.

I also support and encourage camping and caravanning as regional tourism initiatives. I have enjoyed bringing other council experiences and success stories back to our council chambers.

I intentionally did not make individual promises at the time of the 2016 elections, due to the fact that I am one member of a team of seven.

A councillor's role is to represent his/her constituents and this will always be my primary role and commitment for the remainder of my term.

I understand the importance of lively and inviting-looking towns and I will support the desire and need to work towards providing beneficial regional CBD beautification projects.

Sean Choat

Somerset Regional Councillor Sean Choat. Contributed

THE past two years for me have been 100 per cent focused on the community and making decisions based on their interests.

I'm really pleased the council has continued maintaining our strong financial position. We are the only debt-free Southeast Queensland council, we have significant cash assets to back us up and our rates for householders are by far the cheapest. I am pleased to work with like-minded councillors who consider costs to ratepayers with every decision.

This term has seen a focus on building better infrastructure. It was great to see in September the Federal Government approve our application made by council for 50 per cent funding towards a $2 million widening of Gregors Creek Rd - the region's biggest-ever single infrastructure project.

This vital initiative will add to other region-building projects to provide improved safety for locals and bolster our economy.

The council applies a no-nonsense approach to Somerset's management, ensuring good outcomes at a lower cost to residents. For me it's the people in our community who make this role such a pleasure and representing them is an honour. When I stood for council I promised to work on delivering better roads and keeping rates low and I'm happy with the results. I believe you can always improve, so I look forward to the next two years working with my colleagues, council's great team and the people to deliver even more.

Bob Whalley

Somerset Regional Councillor Robert Whalley. Contributed

IT HAS been my privilege to serve on Somerset Regional Council this term.

I have been closely involved in the implementation of a 10-point economic development plan. All points are at different stages of development and will be seen in the coming years.

We have expanded the idea of a "whole of council” approach to economic development, which involves an ongoing conversation about the purpose of developing our economy, engaging widely internally and externally, liaising with our chambers of commerce and business alliance, introducing our director of planning, finance, corporate services, tourism, engineering and the chief executive officer to our business community to break down barriers and encourage dialogue.

Currently we have the expansion of the Kilcoy Pastoral Company that is creating 50new jobs, Brisbane Valley Protein Precinct is being developed on a 1100ha site creating jobs and a tourism destination, expansion of a Global Foods Facility at Coominya.

These are development applications that will see many jobs created in the southern part of our region.

Sports and sporting facilities are being developed and improved across the region, with the opening of the Fernvale Sports Park, a facelift to the Kilcoy racecourse and showgrounds, development of master plans at Lowood recreation grounds, Esk Showgrounds and the Lowood pool.

Our council invested significant funds in restoring the last remaining building from the Nestle's condensed milk factory at Toogoolawah. Now known as the Somerset Regional Art Gallery 'The Condensery'. We now have an art gallery to promote local artists and the arts in our region. Culture is going from strength to strength in the award-winning building at Toogoolawah.

Through our Regional Arts Development Fund program we continue to promote and develop art in all forms.

Tourism is happening. Iwas integral in the development of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail gaining the support of my fellow councillors to investigate the Otago Trail and report on the benefits and findings to develop an overall strategy to obtain funding, create a standard and ultimately see the "missing link of trail” realised.

I must acknowledge the great effort of all involved and council staff in designing and building the trail, which recently took out the top engineering award for the design and construction.

I am very happy to see many businesses starting up along the trail. Through one of these start-up businesses, Out There Cycling, I have personally invested in the youth by sponsoring six highschool students to gain certificates in bike mechanics.

I look forward to pursuing the betterment of the region, while maintaining quality of lifestyle.