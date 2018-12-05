Somerset council announces new CEO

Former Lockyer Valley Regional Council staff member Jason Bradshaw will now take the helm at Somerset Regional Council CEO.

Former Lockyer Valley Regional Council staff member Jason Bradshaw will now take the helm at Somerset Regional Council CEO. Allan Scurr

SOMERSET Regional Council has today appointed Jason Bradshaw to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

The incoming CEO has extensive local government experience spanning three decades.

Mr Bradshaw has worked at various local governments throughout Queensland, starting his career at Pioneer Shire Council in the 80s to his most recent general manager corporate services role at Central Highlands Regional Council.

Mr Bradshaw was previously employed with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council as the executive manager for governments and performance.

He has also held senior management positions at neighbouring local councils and has a good understanding of the Somerset region.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said he was confident Mr Bradshaw would continue to lead Council in the right direction.

"His roles, responsibilities and experience across multiple local government facets is extensive and diverse," Cr Lehmann said.

"He also has formal qualifications in local government, finance, business and more.

"He is a well-rounded professional who has an extensive and diverse skill set."

Cr Lehmann said he looked forward to formally welcoming Mr Bradshaw to Council when he starts on Monday, 21 January 2019.

Council's current CEO, Robert Bain, will retire from his role with Council on Tuesday, 2 January 2019 following a distinguished local government career.