Somerset cops target speedsters, thieves, domestic violence

CRACK DOWN: Police are targeting drivers breaking the law in Operation Cold Snap.

A TRAFFIC operation in a Somerset town has landed 11 drivers tickets for traffic infringements.

Lowood Police Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said motorists were caught speeding, failing to stop and committing “various license offences” during the week.

“At the moment we have a statewide traffic operation going so you will probably see the traffic police out there helping keep the roads safe as people move about during the school holidays,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

“The big thing is, police are out there pulling people over for a variety of issues, including speed.”

But the roads weren’t the only area police cracked down on.

Police served a 47-year-old Regency Downs man a notice to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 28 for contravening a domestic and family violence protection order.

“People are being charged – domestic violence is pretty serious situation in the community and we work hard to make sure we do everything we can to stop it,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

A teenager who allegedly stole batteries and groceries in Lowood and Roma was charged with three counts of stealing.

The 19-year-old Lowood male is expected to front court on September 9.

Three offenders were charged for breaching bail conditions, including a 19-year-old man who failed to report to the police station.

A 37-year-old Rifle Range man was also charged with breaching bail conditions and was served a notice to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 8.

A 43-year-old Atkinsons Dam woman who also breached bail was arrested and served a notice to appear in court on July 17.

Snr Sgt Peel said bail often involved conditions such as reporting to police at regular intervals or on particular dates and missing those appointments constituted a bail breach.

“Some people might have to report every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and others may have to report on Mondays,” he said.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.