Somerset cop addresses rumours of visiting panic buyers

A SOMERSET police officer has shut down rumours that bus-loads of tourists had been travelling through the region, targeting grocery stores and stripping shelves bare.

Toogoolawah Police Station Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant John Cumner said such rumours had been circulating throughout the town.

“There was certainly a lot of comment around town in relation to the number of unknown people that were travelling distances,” Snr Sgt. Cumner said.

“There was a Facebook post made about a busload of Chinese people having just been to Toogoolawah and raided the IGA.”

He said it was blatantly untrue: “It didn’t happen“.

“It may have happened somewhere else – probably more in larger places,” Snr Sgt. Cumner said.

He said he visited the Toogoolawah IGA two days ago and the shelves were stocked.

“There was available stock,” he said.

“Obviously, there are some limits on some items for purchase but that’s understandable and seems to be managed well.”

A Toogoolawah Produce and Seed spokeswoman said while she had heard the rumour, she had not seen anything first-hand.

“I heard about it (happening at) the IGA but we get different people coming in every day – there are always people coming in and out of town, travelling through,” the spokeswoman said.

“So it’s not really uncommon for us to get unexpected visitors.”