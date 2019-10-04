Somerset community groups set to benefit from council grants

DONATIONS: Valley clubs and community groups are set to share in nearly $25,000 worth of grant money.

CLUBS and community groups from throughout the Somerset are set to share in nearly $25,000 worth of grant money.

The Somerset Regional Council allocate rounds of funding each financial year to assist organisations and individuals in the community with events, services, and upgrades.

Applications from organisations in Esk, Glamorgan Vale, Kilcoy, Linville, Lowood, and Toogoolawah were submitted in the first round of grants for the 2019/20 financial year, and were reviewed by Councillors during the Somerset Council meeting last week.

Councillors issued a blanket approval for 12 of the 13 applications.

Esk Men's Shed Inc were allocated $2930 to assist with the costs of registering and surveying a lease area for the Esk Men's Shed.

Esk Pastoral, Agricultural, and Industrial Association Inc. were granted $1000 for the 2020 Camp and Jam event.

Glamorgan Vale Community Hall Association Inc were given $1000, as well as 10 bins to assist with waste management, for their Christmas Carnival in November.

Kilcoy District Progress Alliance were gifted $2323 to cover some of the cost of refurbishing the Kilcoy Cricket Nets.

Kilcoy Gymnastics Club were allocated $500 to put towards their Halloween party.

Linville Hall Committee were presented with $5000 to assist with the cost of repainting the hall.

Lions Club of Kilcoy were given $1000 to put towards the Kilcoy Christmas Carnival.

Lowood Show Society Inc. were allocated $1000 to assist with operating costs for the 'Utes and Chutes' Rodeo and Ute Muster this weekend.

No. 23 Squadron Association were pledged up to $2500 of in-kind support for the placement and upgrade of signs and plaques at their memorial.

SU Scripture Union were allocated $500 for their day camp for primary-school-aged children, in October.

Toogoolawah clay Target Club were granted $2500 to help cover the purchase of new storage space to house equipment.

Toogoolawah Progress Association were allocated $1000 to assist with costs of the Christmas Carnival Celebration in December.

An application was also received requesting $1500 for the Black Snake Creek Festival in Marburg.

The application was rejected because the event is not based or conducted in the Somerset Region.

Applications for the next round of Somerset Community Assistance Grants close in February of 2020.