Somerset child hospitalised with suspected snake bite
A SOMERSET child has been hospitalised with a suspected snake bite.
The primary school aged girl was playing in the backyard of a private address in Esk yesterday afternoon, when the incident occurred.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the bite snake had not been confirmed and the girl had been taken to Ipswich Hospital.
“The parents suspected a snakebite so they have taken precautions,” the spokesman said.
The girl was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
