Somerset businesses struggle in year of ‘flat’ economy

CHALLENGING TIMES: According to Somerset Business Alliance president Mark Wells, the rewards this year may have been meagre for many of the region’s small businesses

WITH Christmas creeping up on us, many businesses are winding down for 2019 and enjoying the rewards that come with a successful year of trading.

But, according to Somerset Business Alliance president Mark Wells, the rewards this year may have been meagre for many of the region’s small businesses.

“It has been challenging competing with very well-resourced multinational and national competitors,” Mr Wells said.

“And it’s been challenging getting finance following the royal commission and the fact the banks made a mess of their business – and now we’re paying the price for that.”

He said the year’s economy, for the most part, was flat.

“Some areas have done very well but, I think overall, most people are working very hard in their businesses to maintain them,” he said.

Mr Wells said his message to the community was simple.

“If we want to continue to have local suppliers and services, we need to prioritise doing business with those people,” he said.

“If you live in a community like Gatton, Esk, Toogoolawah, Fernvale or Lowood, and have an expectation of employment in that community, strong businesses and strong government organisations in those areas create jobs.”

Mr Wells said it was important not just to spend money locally but to favour small businesses where possible.

“We own our business and we buy our services locally so if we need a plumber, we use the local guy, my cleaner lives in town,” he said.

“The evidence says, if you spend a dollar locally, it will multiply three to five times in the community.”