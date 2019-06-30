Somerset benefits from new cycleway and bus stop upgrades

NEW cycleways will be built in Lowood and Kilcoy with the support of State Government grants.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council had secured $700,000 in state funding for the paths, which will be built near Drakes Supermarket in Lowood and along William St in Kilcoy

"The $940,000 Lowood cycleway will be a 2.5m-wide concrete shared path west of Main St, following the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail as far as Patrick St," CrLehmann said.

"The cycleway in Kilcoy will link the Kennedy St roundabout to the Carseldine St intersection for $460,000, supporting active transport in Kilcoy."

Funds were also secured for new or refurbished bus shelters in Coominya, Esk and Kilcoy.

Cr Lehmann said the grants would boost public transport infrastructure across the region.

"The money will go towards two new bus shelters in Esk and refurbished shelters in Kilcoy and Coominya," he said.