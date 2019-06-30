Menu
Login
News

Somerset benefits from new cycleway and bus stop upgrades

Dominic Elsome
by
30th Jun 2019 10:35 AM

NEW cycleways will be built in Lowood and Kilcoy with the support of State Government grants.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council had secured $700,000 in state funding for the paths, which will be built near Drakes Supermarket in Lowood and along William St in Kilcoy

"The $940,000 Lowood cycleway will be a 2.5m-wide concrete shared path west of Main St, following the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail as far as Patrick St," CrLehmann said.

"The cycleway in Kilcoy will link the Kennedy St roundabout to the Carseldine St intersection for $460,000, supporting active transport in Kilcoy."

Funds were also secured for new or refurbished bus shelters in Coominya, Esk and Kilcoy.

Cr Lehmann said the grants would boost public transport infrastructure across the region.

"The money will go towards two new bus shelters in Esk and refurbished shelters in Kilcoy and Coominya," he said.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Organised criminals targeting farms in the dead of night

    Organised criminals targeting farms in the dead of night

    News Police are calling for the wider public to assist them and landowners in catching the thieves

    Lara bounces back to her old self

    Lara bounces back to her old self

    News Trampoline helps youngster after horror accident

    Country women fundraise though fashion parade

    Country women fundraise though fashion parade

    News The QWCA recently held its annual fashion parade in Glamorgan Vale

    Explore the Brisbane Valley rail trail in company

    Explore the Brisbane Valley rail trail in company

    News Getting into gear for fun family event