SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list
A SITTING councillor’s bid for re-election may have been give a boost today, with the ballot draw for the March 28 elections having taken place.
Bob Whalley claimed the top position on the ballot, which was drawn in Esk this morning, followed by Jason Wendt.
While it’s no guarantee of success, there is an argument appearing higher on the ballot paper can benefit candidates.
See the list in the order the candidates will appear below:
- Bob Whalley
- Jason Wendt
- Bronwyn Davies
- Sean Choat
- Mike Tanner
- David McInally
- Cheryl Gaedtke
- Helen Brieschke
- Josh Squire
- Kylee Isidro