SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list

UP TOP: Somerset candidate and sitting councillor Bob Whalley claimed top spot on the region’s ballot papers.

A SITTING councillor’s bid for re-election may have been give a boost today, with the ballot draw for the March 28 elections having taken place.

Bob Whalley claimed the top position on the ballot, which was drawn in Esk this morning, followed by Jason Wendt.

While it’s no guarantee of success, there is an argument appearing higher on the ballot paper can benefit candidates.

See the list in the order the candidates will appear below: