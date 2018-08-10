Somerset artists ready to showcase their talent

A CELEBRATION: Fernvale Artists Group will again be showcasing their talents at their annual exhibition this weekend.

SOMERSET artists are taking centre stage this weekend at a new exhibition in Fernvale.

Fernvale Artists Group is holding its annual exhibition at the Fernvale Futures Centre and are encouraging the community to come down and discover their work.

Secretary Jan Stolberg said the exhibition would have something for everyone to enjoy.

"Each artist will be putting in about three or four paintings,” Ms Stolberg said.

"Some of us will have landscapes, some of us will have seascapes, there might be some paintings of France because one of our members has been to France.

"A whole range of things.”

The group meets every Friday at the community hall on Banks Creek Rd in Fernvale, and have been painting together for nearly five years.

Artwork displayed at the exhibition will be of a variety of mediums, including water colours, oils, acrylics and even some soft pastel works.

Ms Stolberg said the calibre of the art on display would be very impressive.

"The quality is really not too bad at all - we've had an exhibition at The Condensery at Toogoolawah, one of our artists is currently down in New South Wales competing in a competition there.”

Most of the work on display during the exhibition will be for sale, however Ms Stolberg said the exhibition was more to showcase the group's talents and any sales were an added bonus.

"We just want to get known in the area - we do have 18 or 20 members, but it's slowly built up to that,” she said.

"We'd love to get some younger people involved.”

The exhibition will be open from Saturday to Sunday, August 11 and 12, from 9am-3pm.