SRC have approved of an expansion to the Winya abattoir
Somerset abattoir set to expand production with DA approval

22nd Sep 2019 3:00 PM

KILCOY Pastoral Company will expand its operation with the construction of a new hanging chiller at its Winya facility.

Somerset Regional Council recently granted approval to expand the abattoir.

Operated by the Kilcoy Pastoral Company, the business operates on a 24/7 basis off the D'Aguilar Highway.

The proposed expansion is an extension of the facility, including the construction of a new hanging chiller.

The site has operated successfully for many years, and is currently meeting all of the required safety and operational guidelines.

A number of factors were still taken into consideration before the site was approved, including transport requirements, stormwater drainage, and other environmental impacts.

In the report submitted to councillors, it was made clear the extension isn't expected to place any additional strain on nearby roads.

Similarly, the existing stormwater and drainage management plans were deemed sufficient to meet the needs of the project.

No risks of environmental damage or degredation were identified.

With the development application now approved, the extension is expected to get underway in the near future.

