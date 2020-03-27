Menu
BEST TAKEAWAY: Porters Plainland Hotel marketing manager Mel Porter, apprentice chef Christian Blaxland and junior sous chef Rodney Horne. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel / File
Sombre victory for the Valley’s best takeaway winner

Ali Kuchel
27th Mar 2020 4:47 PM
PARMYS and steaks are still the most popular meals on the Porters Plainland Hotel menu, despite switching to takeaway only on Monday.

And rightly so, with the Gatton Star readers naming the popular pub the best takeaway venue in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

The pub’s marketing manager Mel Porter said they were thrilled with the best takeaway title, but it was a tough time to celebrate, with most of their staff having been stood down.

“As much as we are happy to celebrate this win, our mood is a little down,” she said.

“As much as we are delighted, it’s still sombre times.”

For as long as Ms Porter can remember, the pub has always offered takeaway meals, however until now, it was only a small part of their business.

She said takeaway sales were up and for the time being, the pub would continue to offer its full menu.

“We’ve had a lot of people saying they didn’t know we offered takeaway,” she said.

“But with COVID-19, it’s really the only option.”

Ms Porter said moving forward, it was possible the pub would consider a condensed menu, and they were looking into options for a delivery service.

