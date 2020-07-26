Menu
The funeral car leaving the barge at River Heads
'Tears in eyes' as crash victim's body returns on barge

Jessica Cook
26th Jul 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 6:58 PM
IT WAS a sombre scene at River Heads this afternoon as the body of a tourist killed in a crash returned from Fraser Island on the afternoon barge.

Onlookers watched as the funeral director's car, carrying the body, backed off the boat just after 3pm.

Barge passengers said they had tears in their eyes as they watched the Fraser Island ambulance transfer the body into the funeral car.

The man died this morning on Fraser Island after a 4WD rollover at 7.15am.

The funeral car driving onto the barge at Fraser Island.

Returning holiday makers said operators were discrete while loading the car onto the barge.

Another man in his 20s, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

