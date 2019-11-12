Menu
Remembrance Day Service, Laidley 2019
Solemn silence for smokey Remembrance Day

SMOKEY haze and searing sun weren’t enough to dissuade about sixty Laidley residents from gathering for the Remembrance Day Service.

It has been 101 years since the armistice that marked the end of World War 1, at the time thought to be the war to end all wars.

Remembrance Day offers the opportunity for everyone to acknowledge and commemorate the tragic sacrifices of those who have served on the battlefields of history.

There were past servicemen, cadets, councillors, Rural Fire Brigade representatives, Laidley RSL volunteers, and many more were present at the ceremony, all standing together in solemn solidarity for a moment of silence.

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor placed a wreath at the conclusion of the ceremony, an act repeated by representatives from the Laidley RSL sub-branch and Military Brotherhood Motorcycle Club.

laidley remembrance day 2019
