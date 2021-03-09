A PRIME mover carrying an Australian Defence Force armoured vehicle burst into flames, causing thousands of dollars of damage and shutting a major road.

Emergency services were called to Hervey Range Road just before 1pm on Sunday. The M113 Armoured Logistics Vehicle was damaged beyond repair, with images showing molten metal dripping off the incinerated vehicles.

Army's M113 armoured Logistics Vehicle was destroyed when it caught alight as it was transported along the Hervey Range Road near Townsville. The incident closed the road for a number of hours on Sunday.

It is understood the vehicle had been in service with the Townsville-based 2nd Cavalry Regiment for several years and was to be retired.

A Queensland Police spokesman said fuel leaked on to the bed of the truck and ignited the fire, which damaged both vehicles and the road, near the intersection of Hervey Range Road and Elliott Road. No ADF personnel or civilians were injured in incident.

The fire caused significant delays on the road, which was closed for about eight hours, a single lane reopening about 8.15pm on Sunday.

Army's M113 armoured Logistics Vehicle was destroyed when it caught alight as it was transported along the Hervey Range Road near Townsville. The incident closed the road for a number of hours on Sunday.

Brigadier Kahlil Fegan, Commander of 3rd Brigade, said the reason two military vehicles caught fire en route to the Townsville Field Training Area for an exercise was "unknown".

"After identifying the fire, the two soldiers in the vehicle were able to quickly detach the trailer, contact emergency services, attempt to fight the fire and facilitate traffic control," he said.

"Their quick actions ensured the safety of all personnel and minimised damage to the equipment and environment where possible."

Originally published as Soldiers leap into action as armoured vehicle ignites