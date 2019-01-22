Society ready to show off again

HERE WE GO: There's plenty planned for the Laidley Show Society this year and president Craig Wass is encouraging the public to get involved.

HERE WE GO: There's plenty planned for the Laidley Show Society this year and president Craig Wass is encouraging the public to get involved. Dominic Elsome

IT'S SET to be another big year for the Laidley Show Society.

The society will host several big-name events again this year, kicking off with the Lockyer Valley Country Music Week in February, Chrome and Clutter in June and, of course, the Laidley Show in July.

President Craig Wass said there was a lot the society would like to achieve.

"A successful year would be to grow and expand the usage of the grounds,” Mr Wass said.

"We want everyone to know that it isn't just a block of dirt sitting here waiting for the show.

"We have a beautiful main hall that is available for hire as well as the grounds.”

He said, as with many organisations, membership was continuing to be a difficult challenge for the society and encouraged members of the community to get involved.

"Everyone is so busy now and where the society was part of the fabric of the community it has changed over time,” he said.

"Come and chat and add your ideas to the mix of what you would like to see here.”

He said the results made the effort worth it.

"Watching the kids having fun during the show with the animal farm and the stilt walkers - that makes it all worthwhile,” he said.