Social media uproar over controversial sporting moment

The controversial moment: out or not out?

The final overs of the Victoria vs Queensland Sheffield Shield clash were marred in controversy, with one particular moment sending social media into an uproar.

Late on day four at the MCG, Queensland's bowlers were desperate to claim one final breakthrough, securing them an unlikely victory.

Meanwhile, Victorian tailenders Jon Holland and Chris Tremain had to survive 59 deliveries to escape with a draw.

In the 67th over, debutant paceman Blake Edwards thought he had his man, Tremain seemingly edging to second slip.

Queensland players appeal the wicket of Chris Tremain.

As Queensland started celebrating, they were shocked to discover the umpire had not raised his finger, suggesting the ball had struck Tremain's thigh pad, not bat.

Queensland's fielders dropped to the floor, hands on heads in genuine disbelief. Edwards unsurprisingly stood his ground.

With no DRS, HotSpot or Snicko available, viewers from home were puzzled by replays, a somewhat optical illusion from the front-on camera making it impossible to decipher whether the ball came off bat or thigh pad.

With Victoria nine wickets down, Queensland couldn't believe this wasn't given out!



Chris Tremain wasn't going anywhere.



Out or not out? https://t.co/yl48FawVrY #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/o4tULGrAXp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 15, 2019

Even Australia's number one villain and infamous non-walker Stuart Broad had his say on the controversial moment.

I thought all Australians Walked?! 🚶‍♂️ https://t.co/aHi7O6Fshw — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 15, 2019

Tremain's non-wicket was not the first contentious decision of the match - earlier, Victorian opener Eamonn Vines was given out caught behind, with replays suggesting the ball had only brushed his shirt.

This is painful to watch. Not a fan of criticising umpires, but this is a howler. #SheffieldShield #VICvQLD https://t.co/mt014XyKph — Jack Alfonso (@jackalfonso98) November 15, 2019

With eight deliveries left in the day, legspinner Mitch Swepson finally got the breakthrough to achieve a memorable victory, trapping Holland LBW for a 28-ball duck.

Tremain and Holland lasted 52 deliveries at the crease together without scoring a run.

Swepson finished with match figures of 7/92, including a rare hat-trick in the first innings.

Queenland skipper Jimmy Peirson had nothing but praise for the young spinner.

"I was so impressed with how Sweppo bowled; he bowled brilliantly," Peirson said.

"I'm very, very proud of the performance of our team."

Good on Mitch Swepson. Fell out of the Bulls one-day side start of the summer, has a career game here to bowl Queensland to victory in the final hour. Sensational win, coming from a long way back, thrilling ending #SheffieldShield #VICvQLD — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) November 15, 2019

After Victoria declared in the first innings with a 117-run lead, Queensland's comeback win pushes them up to second on the Sheffield Shield ladder, still comfortably behind the undefeated New South Wales side.

The defeat was Victoria's third in four games, the defending champions yet to register a win in the 2019/20 season. They played without star batsman Glenn Maxwell, Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson, each taking a break from the game to manage their mental health.

Queensland celebrate a memorable victory.

The next fixture for both sides is in the one-day Marsh Cup - Victoria will face NSW on Sunday and Queensland will travel to Hobart on Monday to play Tasmania.

With AAP

What is happening with this #VICvQLD umpiring? Batsman has just edged the ball to second slip and it’s been given not out. Following really bad caught behind decision earlier. This is a black eye for cricket. — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) November 15, 2019