Menu
Login
Facebook experience worldwide problems this morning.
Facebook experience worldwide problems this morning.
Technology

‘Facebook down’: Social media users freak out

by Nick Whigham
4th Sep 2018 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:43 AM

WHAT would we do without social media?

Sadly, many users around the world were forced to face such a terrifying question this morning when Facebook and Instagram services went down.

Users in the US and Europe were reporting being unable to log in while Australian users also reported facing issues. But for Aussie users, both platforms appear to be up and running again.

Parts of South America, the Philippines and India also experienced the technical issues.

When people visited the site, they were met with a message that read: "Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

News.com.au has reached out to Facebook (the company also owns Instagram) to find out what caused the problem. At this point the company has not publicly acknowledged the troubles.

Thankfully we still have Twitter is these dark times and everyone dutifully flocked to the site to freak out in harmony.

It’s a real problem, guys.
It’s a real problem, guys.

Related Items

editors picks facebook instagram internet outage outage social media social media outage

Top Stories

    Dedication to craft bags a purple rosette for crochet

    Dedication to craft bags a purple rosette for crochet

    News The 59-year-old picked up a haul of awards.

    Residents reminded to be cautious of scams

    Residents reminded to be cautious of scams

    News People over 45 are more likely to be scammed.

    Gardeners persevere through the dry to showcase top flora

    Gardeners persevere through the dry to showcase top flora

    News The winning gardens are now on display to the public.

    Buyers for cattle dry up in the drought

    Buyers for cattle dry up in the drought

    News Beef producers are continuing to struggle

    Local Partners