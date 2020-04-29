Social distancing makes for different show and sale

ONCE MORE: Hayes & Co auctioneer Peter Hayes and Ingoldsby cattle producer Doug Gelhaar at the 2020 Silverdale Show and Sale.

ONCE MORE: Hayes & Co auctioneer Peter Hayes and Ingoldsby cattle producer Doug Gelhaar at the 2020 Silverdale Show and Sale.

DESPITE tough social distancing measures, the 2020 Silverdale Show and Sale was still a resounding success.

Last months annual event still attracted a strong yarding, and Hayes and Co auctioneer Peter Hayes was pleased with the results.

“The quality was pretty good – the numbers were down due to the coronavirus – people were a little bit frightened of what the cattle market was going to do,” Mr Hayes said.

“The market was slightly easier due to that, but most vendors were fairly happy with how it went.”

While usually a hive of activity on the day, the sale yard was almost silent during judging, as due to social distancing restrictions, no one could attend outside of staff, judges and registered buyers.

But despite this, Mr Hayes was pleased with the support the event received from the producers.

“People were worried, but they came out and supported it very well,” he said.

For yet another year, Doug and Louise Gelhaar claimed the Jack Hayes memorial trophy for a pen of pasture fed bullocks.

The Ingoldsby couple of often dominated the grass-fed categories at the event, and while this year their Charbray bullocks were the only one’s in the class – guaranteeing the win – Doug was still pleased with the cattle he took to the sale.

“They’re pretty good considering we just come out of a drought,” Mr Gelhaar said.

It was a pleasant boost for the couple, who have been forced to reduce their herd by 50 per cent in the past year.

Champion Results:

Junior Champion Heifer – R Zahnow selling for 340.0

Junior Champion pen heifers – T & J Surawski selling for 342.0

Senior Champion female – Wainwright Family selling for 320.0

Senior Champion pen female – Provence Droughtmasters selling for 228.0

Junior Champion Steer – Jilabri selling for 370.0

Senior champion Steer – T & J Surawski selling for 338.0

Jack Hayes Memorial- Pen 6 pasture fed bullocks – D & L Gelhaar selling for 321.0

Senior Champion Pen – Densley & Laws selling for 324.0