Social and academic development encouraged through music

ABOUT 60 Lockyer District State High School students have shared their love for music with the younger generation as they travelled across the district to perform.

The concert band, string ensemble and vocal group took centre stage at Gatton, Helidon and Lake Claredon state schools performing renditions of Ed Sheeran and other popular artists

LDHS Music teacher Ryan Gornall said the tour allowed the newly formed group to showcase their talent and enjoyment of music to the feeder schools in the area.

"We are just providing an opportunity for our kids to show off what we are doing here at Lockyer District,” Mr Gornall said.

MUSICAL TALENTS: Students from Lockyer District SHS performing at Lake Claredon SS. Meg Bolton

"We are known for our dance and for ag, which is fantastic but it's good to get music out there and what better way than going to the primary schools.”

The experienced music teacher said the group allowed students to develop both musically and academically.

"Music most definitely helps them with confidence, it helps them socially, it helps them mentally, especially for those learning instruments (they) tend to do better when it comes to academic results," he said.

Since starting the music group last term, member numbers have continued to increase, Mr Gornall said the group had been a success.

"It's about kids getting in and having a go rather than being compared to others or critiqued- its more about the enjoyment of music,”

"Teenagers can be quite self-conscious, the idea is not to stand out so the safety in numbers thing seems to really work.”