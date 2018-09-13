Menu
Login
Lockyer SHS music
Lockyer SHS music Meg Bolton
News

Social and academic development encouraged through music

Meg Bolton
by
13th Sep 2018 3:18 PM

ABOUT 60 Lockyer District State High School students have shared their love for music with the younger generation as they travelled across the district to perform.

The concert band, string ensemble and vocal group took centre stage at Gatton, Helidon and Lake Claredon state schools performing renditions of Ed Sheeran and other popular artists

LDHS Music teacher Ryan Gornall said the tour allowed the newly formed group to showcase their talent and enjoyment of music to the feeder schools in the area.

"We are just providing an opportunity for our kids to show off what we are doing here at Lockyer District,” Mr Gornall said.

MUSICAL TALENTS: Students from Lockyer District SHS performing at Lake Claredon SS.
MUSICAL TALENTS: Students from Lockyer District SHS performing at Lake Claredon SS. Meg Bolton

"We are known for our dance and for ag, which is fantastic but it's good to get music out there and what better way than going to the primary schools.”

The experienced music teacher said the group allowed students to develop both musically and academically.

"Music most definitely helps them with confidence, it helps them socially, it helps them mentally, especially for those learning instruments (they) tend to do better when it comes to academic results," he said.

Since starting the music group last term, member numbers have continued to increase, Mr Gornall said the group had been a success.

"It's about kids getting in and having a go rather than being compared to others or critiqued- its more about the enjoyment of music,”

"Teenagers can be quite self-conscious, the idea is not to stand out so the safety in numbers thing seems to really work.”

gatton instruments lockyer district high school lockyer valley music primary school
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Weeks of prison transfers set to continue despite protests

    Weeks of prison transfers set to continue despite protests

    News Southern Queensland Correctional Centre to front Gatton Magistrates Court in next two weeks.

    • 13th Sep 2018 4:09 PM
    Telstra upgrades likely to disrupt services

    Telstra upgrades likely to disrupt services

    News Demand for connectivity in the region has surged

    • 13th Sep 2018 3:36 PM
    Warrego Highway closed as Grantham fire spreads

    Warrego Highway closed as Grantham fire spreads

    News Seven crews are on scene

    • 13th Sep 2018 2:22 PM
    Kids entertainment set for council cup

    Kids entertainment set for council cup

    Horses The Track is ready for council cup day

    Local Partners