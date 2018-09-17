Confirmed: Socceroos face Asian test in Arnie’s debut

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold will take charge of his first game against Kuwait

NEW Socceroos boss Graham Arnold will oversee the first match of his second stint in charge of the national team on October 15 as the Aussies take on Kuwait.

The match, to be played in Kuwait City, will follow a short training camp in the United Arab Emirates as the squad build on the work completed in last week's camp in Antalya, Turkey.

Venue and kick-off time are yet to be finalised.

Arnold said he is looking forward to seeing what his new-look side can do.

"During our recent training camp in Turkey we worked hard to add attacking layers to the strong defensive base the Socceroos had at this year's World Cup," he said.

"The fresh faces in camp did exceptionally well, they added a lot of energy to the training sessions and plenty of enthusiasm.

"Next month's camp in the UAE, which will conclude with our friendly against Kuwait, will provide us with the chance to develop our play further and put our new style into a game situation.

"The players understand what we need to achieve and it was valuable to have the time with them in Turkey, without the pressure of a game, so I am confident that we will take further strides forward during the October window."

Tim Cahill of Australia celebrates scoring against Kuwait at the Asian Cup in 2015

The Socceroos have faced Kuwait - currently ranked 159th in the world - 11 times in the past, winning four and losing five. Most recently, the pair met in the 2015 Asian Cup as the Aussies registered a 4-1 win en route to lifting the trophy.

Arnold will take charge of a match on home soil for the first time the following month when the Socceroos take on South Korea (November 17) and Lebanon (November 20).