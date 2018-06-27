Player ratings: Socceroos strugglers exposed

NO goals from open play. No cleansheets. As brave and courageous as Australia was, the World Cup in Russia was a failure.

A 2-0 defeat against Peru in Sochi left the Socceroos bottom of their group and exposed the two glaring weaknesses in Australian football. We have no strikers and right back remains a problem area. Here's who starred and who stunk against the Peruvians.

STARTING XI

1. Mathew Ryan (rating: 6) - Much the same as his previous two games, had no real chance of saving either goal and saves he made were pretty straightforward. Starved of opportunities to show his shot-stopping ability in this tournament.

5. Mark Milligan (6) - Reacted quickly in an attempt to deny Guerrero ahead of the second goal and was unlucky to see his attempted block send the ball into the corner of the net. A fine tournament from a player who has spent much of his career as a midfielder. Will leave a hole in the Socceroos' line-up if this is it.

7. Mathew Leckie (6) - Australia's workhorse kept running and jumping and taking players on but he didn't have quite the same impact as his strong showing against Denmark. Can be more than pleased with his tournament though.

9. Tomi Juric (5) - Gave the team a different look with his ability to present as a target man and did hold the ball up well and feed teammates a couple of times. But he wasn't directly involved in any of our best chances and exited in the 53rd minute.

10. Robbie Kruse (6) - Responded to a testing few days in the spotlight with arguably his most effective game of the tournament. Got in behind the Peruvian defence on several occasions and delivered a neat pass to Leckie in one of Australia's better chances of the first half. Subbed off for Daniel Arzani just before the hour mark.

Robbie Kruse found plenty of space.

13. Aaron Mooy (7) - Arguably finishes as Australia's player of the tournament. Put in another solid shift and should dominate headlines over the next few months as rival English Premier League clubs look to pounce on the Huddersfield star.

15. Mile Jedinak (7) - Played well enough to ensure his selection ahead of Massimo Luongo was never a serious talking point. If that's the end of his standout international career, he went out near enough to the top of his game.

16. Aziz Behich (7) - Along with Ryan, Leckie, Mooy, Sainsbury and Rogic is one of six players who can be built around over the next four years. Provided plenty of attacking spark and there wasn't a lot of Peruvian attacks from his side of the pitch.

19. Joshua Risdon (5) - The enormity of the past few weeks finally caught up with the overmatched right back, who had filled a problem area admirably but had several poor moments in this game. Deserves an opportunity to keep trying to make the position his own but it's certainly up for grabs.

20. Trent Sainsbury (6) - Allowed Peru striker Paulo Guerrero to get behind him and create the first goal as Australia paid the price for failing to pressure the ball while holding a high line. In the end, perhaps didn't enhance his reputation in this tournament as much as some were expecting, but will hopefully be in a big league by the time of the next World Cup.

23. Tom Rogic (7) - Backed up his breakout game against Denmark with another top-notch effort. Was involved in everything in the first half and continued to create before being subbed out for Jackson Irvine. Like many of his teammates, just couldn't find the back of the net.

Tom Rogic was Australia’s best.

SUBSTITUTES

4. Tim Cahill (6) - Made an immediate impact when he came on in the 53rd minute and had fans wondering what if he'd played in the tournament earlier. Was denied a fairytale farewell strike by a goal line clearance and it's hard to remember Juric or Andrew Nabbout having better chances when they led the line.

17. Daniel Arzani (6) - Didn't sparkle quite as bright as he did against the Danish but still gave fans a couple of moments to have excitement about his future.

22. Jackson Irvine (NR) - Came on too late in the piece to be rated fairly. Faces a tough challenge attempting to break into a midfield with Rogic and Mooy.