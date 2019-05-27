Soccer madness takes over Laidley for annual carnival

LINING UP THE SHOT: Laidley Soccer Club hosted it's annual carnival on Sunday, with close to 600 players taking to the field.

LINING UP THE SHOT: Laidley Soccer Club hosted it's annual carnival on Sunday, with close to 600 players taking to the field. Dominic Elsome

SOCCER: It was soccer central in Laidley, as close to 600 kids took over the recreation fields.

Laidley Soccer Club's 2019 Carnival attracted 19 clubs from across south east Queensland, with 62 teams going head-to-head on Sunday.

President Michael Blackwood said the day had been a huge success for the club.

"There were a few speed bumps at the start but other than that, we got over it and all the volunteers got into it and I think it went pretty well,” Blackwood said.

"Response from all clubs has been absolutely fantastic and we pulled it off pretty well.”

Games were played through out the day, with 15 min halves making for fast-paced football, and a lot of fun for the kids.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Lockyer Valley was well represented, with Gatton Redbacks and Laidley both competing with multiple teams.

Other clubs came from as far as Kingaroy, Warwick and Albany Creek to take part in the day.

Blackwood said the melting-pot of teams meant players would be exposed to new skills and tactics, and it would only be a benefit for them.

"To bring in pretty much all of south-east Queensland for the Toowoomba teams to play - you can't put a price on that. It's just unreal,” he said.

"Toowoomba is great, it's got this skill level that it's at, but then Brisbane and Ipswich and Logan bring another level up again.

"While the kids might get a little bit downhearted that they might not win, what they come out of it with a the end of (is important) - to see what else they can be doing, and for the coaches too, they can see different things they can pick up on.”

With an army of players, coaches and supporters to feed and and organise, Blackwood said the day wouldn't have been possible without the dedicated support from the club's committee and volunteers.

"It definitely took tons of work from all the committee, and a big person behind the scenes was Pam Wardle,” he said.

"All the committee, all the teams, volunteers, the Mens team and visiting coaches and managers too (contributed).”

It wasn't just the players picking up new skills on the day, with six young referees using the carnival to complete their Level 4 requirements as junior referees.

Blackwood said the carnival was an important event for the local club.

"We're not the biggest club, and we don't all the games, but to have that once a year - where it seems to be the soccer world converges here, it's just unreal,” he said.

"I'm hoping to town benefited from it - that was a big push towards the end when we realised the numbers.”

While Sunday's carnival may have only just wrapped up, Blackwood was already thinking about next year's, and wasn't ruling out going even bigger.

"There's always plans to go bigger,” he said.

If we can make it bigger and keep these outside towns coming in - can't say no.”