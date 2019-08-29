Soccer clubs ready for battle of the Valley

SOCCER: The battle of the Valley will rock Laidley next month, as the Laidley Lions and Gatton Redbacks men's teams go head-to-head for the first time in several years.

The annual Lockyer Valley Charity soccer match will be held on September 13, and Laidley president Michael Blackwood is excited to rekindle the senior rivalry between the two clubs.

"We've had (the shield) for the last couple of years thanks to a couple of draws but I know Gatton are desperate to get it back,” Blackwood said. "It's all in fun of course, but once that whistle blows that all goes out the window.”

Gatton president Adam Halstead was also keen to see the rivalry return to the pitch, and planned to bring the shield back to Gatton.

"It's been down at Laidley for a few years now so it's about due to get back up to Gatton,” Halstead said.

But Halstead admitted the Redbacks would be walking into a lions' den on the night.

"It'll be tough for us going down there - Laidley are a tight-knit club, as we are, so they'll have a lot of support,” he said.

The charity shield match started in 2014 to support sports clubs impacted by the Black Saturday Bushfires, and became an annual event. This year the night will raise funds for MS Queensland, and will feature fireworks at half-time

The game will kick off at 7pm, with the community encouraged to come along.