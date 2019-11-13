Soaring temps put pets at risk

RACQ are warning pet owners to be extra vigilant about leaving animals in cars, with temperatures set to soar this week.

RACQ are warning pet owners to be extra vigilant about leaving animals in cars, with temperatures set to soar this week.

TEMPERATURES this week are expected to continue soaring towards searing summer heights, prompting a warning from Australia’s peak motoring body.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, current sweltering temperatures are expected to stick around, with maximums of 37 and 38 remaining for the next seven days.

Due to the extreme temperatures, a State of Fire Emergency remains in place throughout much of the state.

Limited relief may be on the winds later in the week, with a 40% likelihood of showers on Saturday, and a 30% chance for a storm on Sunday.

However, no amount of rain or shade will help an animal trapped in a hot metal box.

An average of two pets are rescued from locked cars every day in Queensland, according to disturbing new data released by RACQ.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the Club’s Roadside Assistance patrols had

rescued 859 animals from hot cars in the past 12 months, and it was concerning in the lead-up to summer.

“It’s simply too dangerous to leave your four-legged friend in the car, particularly in spring

and summer, when temperatures can climb quickly,” Ms Ross said.

“Contrary to popular belief, parking in the shade and with your windows down doesn’t make

much difference to the temperature inside your car. Animals can’t cool themselves in intense heat so it’s up to owners to behave responsibly and protect their fur babies.”

Ms Ross said the State Government’s recent announcement it would consider upping fines

and even jail time under revised animal cruelty laws, was an important step forward.

“It shouldn’t be necessary to threaten owners with heavy fines for what should be common

sense but, if helps protect innocent animals from harm, then that’s good news,” she said.

“It’s pretty simple: if you wouldn’t leave your child in the car then don’t leave your pet either.”