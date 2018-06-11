Soaring Hawks fall prey to Valleys boys

BRING HIM DOWN: The Gatton Hawks were defeated 26-24 by Valleys at Cahill Park on Sunday.

BRING HIM DOWN: The Gatton Hawks were defeated 26-24 by Valleys at Cahill Park on Sunday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks put on an exhilarating contest in front of a lively home crowd for the club's sponsors day but their three-game winning streak came to an end against the competition's new leaders.

In a highly competitive and physical encounter, the resurgent Hawks fell 26-24 to Valleys on Sunday at Cahill Park.

The home side had opened up a ten point gap at one point but the Roosters showed why they now sit at the top of the table as they surged 26-16 ahead.

Despite a late comeback led by Dennis Burgoyne and Dom Haak, the hooter came too soon for the Hawks to salvage a result.

It was another chance missed for coach Shaun Hobson.

"Missed opportunities and lack of execution at times came back to haunt us in a game that was there for the taking,” Hobson said.

"Daniel Jennings was outstanding, clearly out pointing his high credential opposite, his energy in his carries were instrumental as he was a handful all day to the opposition.

"Dennis Burgoyne was also very strong with some vintage blockbusting runs and Hayden Lipp again showed one and all just how talented he is with a brilliant performance.”

They remain in the top six but will not be a part of the Madsen Rasmussen Trophy on Sunday in Toowoomba.

Gatton's Reserve Grade, Second Division and Under 18 sides will feature this weekend and all three sides will go into it off the back of tight games.

League leaders Reserve Grade came out on top 24-18, Second Division edge Valleys 24-20 to remain at the summit and the Under 18s lost their stranglehold on the top with a rare 30-22 loss.

It was a busy day for the Hawks with the fixtures coinciding with the official opening of the club's second canteen facility.

Cahill Park also played host to the Valleys Fillies victory against Brothers Ipswich, with the Toowoomba side grabbing their first win of the BRL A-grade season.

It was the only home game of the season to be held away from their regular home venue.

A-GRADE: Valleys 26 defeated Gatton Hawks 24 (Haydan Lipp, Dominic Haak, Dennis Burgoyne, Daniel Jennings, Tye Gray tries; Haydan Lipp 2 goals).

RESERVE GRADE: Gatton Hawks 24 (Bruce Milsom, Clifford Brown, Jack Marlow, Jayden Williams tries; Jagan Swan 2, Cory Schmidt 2 goals) defeated Valleys 18.

SECOND DIVISION: Gatton Hawks 24 (Thomas Boland, Raymond Grainger, Dalton Steinhardt, Jarrod Woods; Kalem Marsh 4 goals) defeated Valleys 20.

UNDER 18: Valleys 30 defeated Gatton Hawks 22 (Tyson White, Jacob Schulz, Joel Brett, Brandon Clarke tries; Dylan Flanagan 3 goals).