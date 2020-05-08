Menu
Picture: File
Council News

Soap, toilet paper thefts cost ratepayers hundreds

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
8th May 2020 6:00 AM
MARCH has proven to be a month of unwelcome malice in the Somerset region, with numerous acts of callous damage inflicting a bill of several hundred dollars on ratepayers.

The Somerset Regional Council’s latest vandalism report reveals public toilets were popular targets among vandals, with three separate incidents committed across two towns.

On March 17, damage was reportedly found to toilet roll holders and a door at the Coachstop Toilets on William St, Kilcoy.

One week later, on March 24, soap dispensers were also reported stolen from the same toilets.

On the same date, soap dispensers were also stolen from the Moore Public Toilets along the D’Aguilar Highway.

READ MORE: Thieves smash into toilets, steal sanitiser, loo paper

READ MORE: Vandalism costs rate payers $7000+ in six months

Council forked out $412 to cover the costs of these acts, bringing the total cost of vandalism since January to $1484.

On a more positive note, no vandalism costs were reported for the month of April.

The council report also includes a month-by-month breakdown of vandalism costs so far this financial year:

  • July 2019 – $454
  • August 2019 – $2,161
  • September 2019 – $1965
  • October 2019 – $1733
  • November 2019 – $434
  • December 2019 – $626
  • January 2020 – $770
  • February 2020 – $302
  • March 2020 – $412
  • April 2020 – none reported
  • Total – $8857
20 financial year somerset regional council vandalism
