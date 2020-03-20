Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WITHCOTT STATE SCHOOL: Fraser Russell and Bayley Evans, Harry Apalais, Savanah Whiteman, Jorja Hollands and Will van Zandbergen. Picture: Bev Lacey
WITHCOTT STATE SCHOOL: Fraser Russell and Bayley Evans, Harry Apalais, Savanah Whiteman, Jorja Hollands and Will van Zandbergen. Picture: Bev Lacey
Education

SNEEK PEEK: Our school leaders, captains for 2020

Ali Kuchel
20th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DURING the past few months, the Gatton Star has been busy catching up with the school captains and leaders in the Lockyer and Somerset region.

Ahead of our special print feature, the Star is releasing a sneek peek at all the school captains and leaders who will feature in the special Leaders of 2020 liftout.

With support from The Chronicle and QT photographers, we are able to bring you this special feature.

It is great to see so many students put up their hands for a leadership role during their final year of primary or secondary education.

The Gatton Star hopes you enjoy meeting the school leaders of 2020 and we wish all students the best of luck this year.

Photos
View Gallery
school captains
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Health The Australian death toll from coronavirus has risen to seven after an 81-year-old woman died in hospital last night, following a record surge in new cases.

        State school family had contact with confirmed virus case

        State school family had contact with confirmed virus case

        News Family in isolation after contact with confirmed virus case

        IN COURT: 43 people facing Toogoolawah court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 43 people facing Toogoolawah court today

        News THE full list of who will be appearing in Toogoolawah court today.

        Immune-compromised Year 12 student ends first term early

        premium_icon Immune-compromised Year 12 student ends first term early

        News The toughest year for high school students has just become a whole lot tougher...