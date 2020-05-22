Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Sneaky snake scares boaties ‘screaming’ back to shore

by Kara Sonter
22nd May 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A COUPLE out for a cruise at Redland Bay had to race back to land after stowaway scared them back to shore.

The pair was shocked when what they thought was a jumper begin to move across a storage compartment of the boat.

They promptly called Redland's Snake Catcher's Tony Morrison.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher
A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"They were screaming heading back to shore," Mr Morrison said.

"The lady went to reach for a jumper because she was cold... and then the jumper moved.

"In over 20 years I've been doing this I've never had one on a boat."

He said the stowaway, a carpet python, made itself comfortable while the boat was parked at the couple's Redland Bay home, and was only discovered while the couple were more than 15 minutes away from the shoreline.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher
A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"We get a lot of nasties down that way... when I saw it was a python (I thought) 'thank heavens'."

Mr Morrison said the 1.5m snake was relocated back on dry land.

For more snake videos and information got to Redland's Snake Catcher's Facebook page.

Originally published as Sneaky snake scares boaties 'screaming' back to shore

More Stories

carpet python editors picks snake catchers snakes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cattle duffer strikes east of Toowoomba

        premium_icon Cattle duffer strikes east of Toowoomba

        Crime A BULL is missing from a farm east of Toowoomba. Police suspect it was stolen.

        Five decisions council will vote on next week

        premium_icon Five decisions council will vote on next week

        Council News Selling land with unpaid rates, community assistance grants and event postponements...

        Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        premium_icon Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        Pets & Animals Piles of dog food and toys have been donated to a Lockyer Valley animal shelter by...

        Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        premium_icon Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        Rural Toogoolawah’s first online sale has been dubbed an “unbelievable success”...