SNAPSHOTS: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

WITH Christmas just around the corner, jolly events are beginning to pop up in the community.

The Gatton Shire Hall and Centenary Gardens became a hub for everything Christmas on Saturday afternoon for the Lockyer Valley Mayoral Christmas Carols.

With a brass band, Christmas carols and plenty on offer in the snacks department, the event welcomed young and old alike.

Kids were treated to a petting zoo, face painting and a jumping castle as well as other activities.

If you were there (or even if you weren’t), check out the entire gallery below: