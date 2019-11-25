Menu
SNAPSHOTS: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Nov 2019
WITH Christmas just around the corner, jolly events are beginning to pop up in the community.

The Gatton Shire Hall and Centenary Gardens became a hub for everything Christmas on Saturday afternoon for the Lockyer Valley Mayoral Christmas Carols.

With a brass band, Christmas carols and plenty on offer in the snacks department, the event welcomed young and old alike.

Kids were treated to a petting zoo, face painting and a jumping castle as well as other activities.

If you were there (or even if you weren’t), check out the entire gallery below:

