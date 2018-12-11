Casino man's 'fabulous' beard inspires stunning portrait

WHEN Northern Star photographer Marc Stapelberg saw Casino man Steven Walker's "fabulous" beard, he couldn't resist asking him to pose for a portrait.

Steven, who has worked in Landcare on and off for the last 15 years, graciously accepted.

Now that image has been honoured in the Black and White Spider Awards after being awarded second place in the Portrait Professional category.

Marc Stapelberg's portrait of Steven which received second place in the Portrait-Professional category in the Black and White Spider Awards. Marc Stapelberg

Celebrating its 13th year, the Black and White Spider Awards are the leading international awards honouring black and white photography.

It is a global platform and channel for photographers to show their work to key industry leaders.

"It is a great thrill to see the image recognised on such an international level and it is exciting to see our local area feature amongst photos from all around the world," Stapelberg said.

"There are photos from Spain, Netherlands, UK, USA, Brazil and every other conceivable country on the planet.

"So it is exciting to know that the rest of the world will see what I see in our local area."

Stapelberg was also awarded an honourable mention in the photojournalism category for his image of a firefighter battling a fierce blaze at Alstonville.

Winners and nominees are recognised in a night of online gala celebrations when photography fans around the globe log on for the climax of the annual Photoshow and pay tribute to the most outstanding achievements in black and white photography.