Drivers purposely run snakes and others animals over

A snack-catcher was devastated after being called out after a python was deliberately run over by a car. WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES

A Queensland snack-catcher said he was devastated after being called to a job where a python was deliberately run over by a car, but that it happens all too often.

Jordan Sparrow from All Coast Reptile Relocations said it's trauma season for wildlife on roads, especially for reptiles which he said are constantly being killed by cars.

Mr Sparrow found one recent job particularly upsetting, he was called to a street in Buderim where he found a "harmless python on death's door" after being hit by a car.

"The client informed me that they had watched someone accelerate towards the snake running him over," Mr Sparrow said.

The python sadly died after being run over. Pic: All Coast Reptile Relocations Facebook

"He managed to make his way to their front door where he curled up and lay to rest.

"I would put all I own on the fact that if it were a koala crossing the road, the driver would have stopped and helped it cross the road. But this animal isn't cute and cuddly."

Mr Sparrow said just because people don't understand snakes or are afraid of them, doesn't mean they have to intentionally harm them.

He told The Courier-Mail he has spent too much time plucking dead or dying animals off the road to take them to receive treatment.

"It is truly heartbreaking but it is a part of our job, we have to help the animals that need us regardless of how hard that can sometimes be," he said.

Earlier this year, Jordan Sparrow found a turtle which had been crushed after being hit by a car. Pic: All Coast Reptile Relocations Facebook

"We do have to take the good days with the bad, but this doesn't dull my passion for helping our wildlife every day."

Mr Sparrow said while a lot of the time motorists simply don't see wildlife or have time to slow down, there is a disturbing amount who deliberately hit them.

"I have heard so many stories and have had so many eye witnesses contact me where they have seen someone swerve and deliberately hit a snake," he said.

He said wildlife is struggling enough due to habitat loss, and that the "malicious actions of ignorant people is the tip of the ice berg".

Originally published as Snakes, animals being deliberately run over