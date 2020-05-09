Snake or spider suspected as child airlifted to hospital

A young boy was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and its critical care medical team into Queensland from New South Wales overnight.

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD Tenterfield boy has been rushed to the Queensland Children's Hospital suffering a suspected snake or spider bite.

The young boy was airlifted in a stable condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and its critical care medical team about 7pm on Friday from Tenterfield District Hospital.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital, a Queensland Health spokesman said.

The cause of the bite has not been identified, but it is thought to have been from a snake or spider.

The boy was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital from Tenterfield. Picture AAP/David Clark

It is understood the boy was bitten in the backyard of his home yesterday evening before being rushed to the Tenterfield District Hospital by car.

A spokesman for Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said the chopper was dispatched to the border town from Lismore yesterday evening with a critical care team on-board.

"They got there 7pm last night and antivenom was administered," he said.

"He (the boy) perked up a little bit and was very stable on the way to Brisbane."

The rescue helicopter spokesman said the best care for a paediatric patient was a paediatric hospital.

