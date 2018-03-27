Menu
Smug quiz show contestant’s embarrassing fail

Smug quiz show contestant fails at first question. Picture: YouTube
by Ally Foster

There have been plenty of noteworthy fails on popular game show 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'.

Who could forget the man who got the question wrong even though the answer was printed on his shirt or the woman who was tripped up on a question about burger rings?

Whether it is the pressure of being watched by thousands of people or over-estimating their knowledge, for some contestants even the simplest of questions can go horribly wrong.

Brenton Andreasik was one of these people, with his short stint on the show in 2015 resurfacing again this week.

Brenton told everyone that it’s ‘not so bad being smart’. Picture: YouTube
Brenton boasts about his intellectual skills, seeming very confident that he is about to breeze through the upcoming questions with ease.

"Ten million people watching a show about smart people every night, celebrating being smart, and I thought, you know what, maybe it's not so bad being smart," he said.

"Maybe it's not bad being a nerd. Maybe it's cool to be smart and I followed that all the way, and I just graduated from medical school."

This is the moment that Brenton knew he messed up. Picture: YouTube
But this confidence soon falters when he is presented with the first question: "Snapping selfies in kitchens you can't afford and taking a 'meatball break' are two things BuzzFeed says every 20-something does on their first trip … where?"

It might seem like an odd question but once you see the options of 'To Paris, To London, To Rome or To Ikea' it isn't hard to guess - but unfortunately it left Brenton hanging his head in shame.

Poor Brenton. Picture: YouTube
Brenton wrongly answers 'Rome', adding that he would like to spend his winnings on a trip there.

To add to his embarrassment, he even mentions that Ikea serves meatballs before deciding that there is no way that could be the right answer.

After realising his mistake Brenton buries his head in his hands as his dreams of becoming a millionaire and travelling to Rome slip through his fingers.

