Smoother, safer ride after road repairs completed

SMOOTH: Repairs have been completed to Laidley-Plainland Rd. Mike Knott BUN220517RESURFACE1

DRIVERS heading to and from Laidley will appreciate a smoother, safer ride, with road upgrades now complete.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed repairs to a section of Laidley-Plainland Rd were completed last night.

"We recently carried out repairs on Laidley-Plainland Rd, between Cunningham Ave and Breuer St intersections,” they said.

"The works improved the road's long-term condition and provided a better surface.”

It won't be the last work residents can expect in the area, however, with a full upgrade to the section planned.

"Full resealing works are also planned to take place on the same section in early 2020,” the spokesperson said.

This resealing is expected to take one day to complete.