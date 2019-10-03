Menu
Login
SMOOTH: Repairs have been completed to Laidley-Plainland Rd.
SMOOTH: Repairs have been completed to Laidley-Plainland Rd. Mike Knott BUN220517RESURFACE1
News

Smoother, safer ride after road repairs completed

Dominic Elsome
by
3rd Oct 2019 3:00 PM

DRIVERS heading to and from Laidley will appreciate a smoother, safer ride, with road upgrades now complete.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed repairs to a section of Laidley-Plainland Rd were completed last night.

"We recently carried out repairs on Laidley-Plainland Rd, between Cunningham Ave and Breuer St intersections,” they said.

"The works improved the road's long-term condition and provided a better surface.”

It won't be the last work residents can expect in the area, however, with a full upgrade to the section planned.

"Full resealing works are also planned to take place on the same section in early 2020,” the spokesperson said.

This resealing is expected to take one day to complete.

laidley laidley-plainland rd roads road works tmr
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    When to expect your Somerset rates for the next three years

    When to expect your Somerset rates for the next three years

    Council News Somerset Regional Council have revealed the indicative dates for rates in the region

    We apologise: Water park not approved, needs further DA

    We apologise: Water park not approved, needs further DA

    News It's not the news we wanted to deliver ahead of a 40 degree weekend

    Spring temperatures to rocket to 40 by next week

    Spring temperatures to rocket to 40 by next week

    News Summer appears to have arrived early

    Australian first at local golf club after green is ripped up

    Australian first at local golf club after green is ripped up

    News The new green will be a first for Australia.