The Murphys Creek Brigade have warned residents they will conduct a hazard reduction burn on Wednesday. DETAILS>>
Smoke warning issued for Lockyer Valley residents

Hugh Suffell
16th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
The Murphys Creek Rural Fire Brigade has warned Lockyer Valley residents of potential smoke to impact the region as a result of a hazard reduction burn set for Wednesday.

A Murphys Creek station spokesman said the burn would take place, weather permitting, on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm on Fernbank Road, Fifteen Mile.

Residents may be affected and are advised to close doors and windows and keep respiratory medications they may need nearby while motorists in the vicinity should drive to the conditions.

