Inland railway.
Smoke warning for controlled burns along railway line

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
5th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
RESIDENTS living near the railways of the Lockyer Valley may have to contend with smoke over the next fortnight, with controlled burns planned by Queensland Rail.

To maintain the safety of the network ahead of bushfire season, Queensland Rail will be carrying out hazard reduction burns along sections of the rail corridor between Laidley and Grantham.

The exact location being targeted each day will depend on weather and other conditions.

Smoke will be visible during and after the burns, which will take place from Monday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 17.

Asthmatics and people sensitive to smoke are advised to stay indoors and keep their

windows and doors closed.

Pets and livestock should also be kept inside or secured, as necessary.

For more information, call 13 16 17 or email customerfeedback@qr.com.au

