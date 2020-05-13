Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A controlled burn in Helidon is the cause for a lot of smoke in the Lockyer Valley today.
A controlled burn in Helidon is the cause for a lot of smoke in the Lockyer Valley today.
News

Smoke spotted billowing across Lockyer Valley from Range

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
13th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS descending the Toowoomba Range can see smoke billowing from below – but Queensland Fire and Rescue has confirmed the source of the smoke is nothing to be worried about.

A spokeswoman from QFR said a vegetation fire on Airforce Rd, Helidon, which had been burning since 8.30am, was a controlled blaze.

“It’s a mitigation burn conducted by Queensland Parks and Wildlife – it’s a pre-organised and permitted burn,” the spokeswoman said.

“We’re assisting them but it’s a Parks burn.”

The Gatton Star has contacted Queensland Parks and Wildlife for comment.

controlled burns fires lockyer valley region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        Thousands available in fire recovery funds

        premium_icon Thousands available in fire recovery funds

        News A joint state and federal funding scheme is offering up to $100,000 in grants to...

        Why you should turn off highway to save cash on fuel

        premium_icon Why you should turn off highway to save cash on fuel

        Business If you want the best bang for your buck when filling up, you need to steer clear of...