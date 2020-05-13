Smoke spotted billowing across Lockyer Valley from Range

A controlled burn in Helidon is the cause for a lot of smoke in the Lockyer Valley today.

DRIVERS descending the Toowoomba Range can see smoke billowing from below – but Queensland Fire and Rescue has confirmed the source of the smoke is nothing to be worried about.

A spokeswoman from QFR said a vegetation fire on Airforce Rd, Helidon, which had been burning since 8.30am, was a controlled blaze.

“It’s a mitigation burn conducted by Queensland Parks and Wildlife – it’s a pre-organised and permitted burn,” the spokeswoman said.

“We’re assisting them but it’s a Parks burn.”

The Gatton Star has contacted Queensland Parks and Wildlife for comment.