Peregian fire contained after 100 homes evacuated

Waterbombers arrived earlier this morning to help crews on the ground tackle the large fire at Peregian Beach. Photo: QFES

Waterbombers arrived earlier this morning to help crews on the ground tackle the large fire at Peregian Beach. Photo: QFES QFES

>> Deja vu as shocked fireys return to Peregian blaze

>> IN PHOTOS: Massive blaze rocks Peregian community

UPDATE 11.15AM:

A RAGING bushfire at Peregian Beach has been contained after the blaze erupted early this morning and forced about 100 homes to be evacuated.

The fire, which broke out just before 6.30am has largely been extinguished after a swift response from firefighting crews and waterbombing helicopters.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has downgraded its bushfire warning to "prepare to leave" after the fire slowed down about 10.30am.

Waterbomers tackle huge blaze at Peregian. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily. Patrick Woods

It was travelling in a north-westerly direction along the coastline to the east of David Low Way between Lorikeet Dr and Stumers Creek.

An evacuation centre remains open at Noosa Leisure Centre, 9 Wallace Dr Noosaville.

Residents north of Pitta St should evacuate in a northerly direction via David Low Way.

David Low Way remains closed between Havana Rd East and Emu Mountain Rd.

People will be affected by the smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality. If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.

UPDATE 10.45AM:

THE bushfire warning for Peregian Beach residents has been downgraded to "prepare to leave" after waterbombers arrived to help tackle a massive blaze that broke out this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have released a Watch and Act warning and are advising residents to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly," QFES said in a statement.

At 10.30am, the slow-moving fire was travelling in a north-westerly direction from Stumers Creek at Peregian Beach.

The fire was burning

Fire crews and waterbombing helicopters are battling the fire but may not be able to protect every property.

UPDATE 9.40AM:

WATERBOMBING helicopters have been called in and homes have been evacuated at Peregian Beach after a massive blaze erupted in the seaside town early this morning.

Police have declared an emergency situation at Coolum Beach in relation to the fire, with people in the area bounded by Woodland Dr to Stumers Creek Rd, David Low Way and the Sunshine Motorway urged to self-evacuate.

Residents have already been evacuated on on Lorikeet Dr up to Grenshaw Dr, and those north of Pitta St were being urged to leave.

Fire crews at the scene of a bushfire at Peregian Beach this morning. Picture: Lachie Millard

An evacuation centre has opened at Noosa Leisure Centre, 9 Wallace Dr Noosaville.

At least 20 firefighting crews, including urban and rural fireys, are battling to contain the fire but they may not be able to protect every property, a QFES spokesman said.

Coolum State High School has advised parents through its Facebook page to keep children home due to the fire.

The fire comes just a month after a horror blaze that forced a mass evacuation from Peregian Beach and surrounding areas.

UPDATE 9AM:

PEREGIAN Beach residents are being urged to evacuate after a large grass fire broke out this morning.

It comes just a month after a mass evacuation at the seaside town due to devastating bushfires.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has upgraded its bushfire alert to "watch and act" for Peregian Beach residents, warning that conditions "are getting worse".

Waterbombing helicopters have begun runs over Peregian Beach, dropping tonnes of water to try and halt the blaze #qldfires https://t.co/r3dltqfFLK pic.twitter.com/Jhv6pIB0bL — The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) October 22, 2019

"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so," QFES said in a statement.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning near David Low Way this morning. Channel 7

As of 8.45am, the fast-moving fire is travelling in a northerly direction from the eastern side of David Low Way towards Lorikeet Dr.

It's expected to impact Pitta St, Stint St, Petrel St, Greenshank St and residents south of Greenshank St on Lorikeet Dr and Oriole Ave.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community," QFES said.

Residents north of Pitta St are being urged to evacuate in a northerly direction via David Low Way.

UPDATE 8AM:

RESIDENTS on Lorikeet Dr up to Grenshaw Dr are being evacuated as multiple firefighting crews battle a large vegetation fire at Peregian Beach.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were visiting homes on Lorikeet Dr to advise them to leave and were conducting traffic control in the area.

Road closures are currently in place on Woodlands Blvd to Stumers Creek Rd, including David Low Way.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen across the Coast after a grass fire broke out at Peregian and Coolum Beach this morning. Patrick Woods

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has released an "advice" warning to Peregian Beach residents.

A spokesman said the 200m-wide grass fire was travelling north in inaccessible bushland.

Residents are currently being evacuated in Lorikeet Drive to Greenshank Drive, road closures at Woodlands Boulevard to Stumers Creek Road incl David Low Way.



Pls avoid or delay travel.



Evacuation centre at Noosaville Sports Oval on Wallace St. pic.twitter.com/VUg5gljvaC — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 22, 2019

While the fire warning sits at "advice", the blaze has reawakened fears for the hundreds of people evacuated during the Peregian bushfires just last month.

An evacuation centre is open at Noosaville Sports Oval on Wallace St.

Northbound route 620 buses are diverted onto Emu Mountain Rd between Coolum Beach and Sunshine Coast due to the fire.

Eleven bus stops along David Low Way are being missed due to the diversion.

Passengers should go to the following stops to catch their bus:

David Low Way at Coolum High School

Coolum Beach or Pacific Ave near Wildflower St, Sunshine Beach

Large plumes of black smoke are billowing in the area, and people will be affected by the smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen from Maroochydore and Coolum after a grass fire broke out at Peregian Beach this morning. Photo: Contributed

EARLIER:

MULTIPLE fire crews have rushed to Peregian Beach after a grass fire broke out off David Low Way this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said nine crews were called to a location off David Low Way and Emu Mountain Rd just before 6.30am.

He said there was a 100m-wide grass fire travelling north in inaccessible bushland.

QFES has released an "advice" warning for Peregian Beach residents.

Police are reportedly conducting traffic control in the area.

Another triple-0 caller from Coolum Beach reported seeing a fire near the Coolum Beach Caravan Park and Stumers Creek Rd, the QFES spokesman said.

Large plumes of black smoke are billowing in the area, and people will be affected by the smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.