Smoke affecting lower Lockyer Valley

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are monitoring a vegetation fire burning near Macginleys Road, West Haldon, south east of Gatton.

QFES was first alerted to the fire at about 7.15am.

This fire is in inaccessible land and expected to burn for several days.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the surrounding area, so residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.