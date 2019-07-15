Smith and Cronk’s broken relationship

CAMERON Smith's 400-game celebrations have been overshadowed by fresh revelations his relationship with former teammate Cooper Cronk is "beyond repair".

The Daily Telegraph first reported on Sunday Smith failed to invite Cronk to his 400-game gala dinner evening in Melbourne during the week where he was honoured as the first player to reach 400-games in the NRL.

Many of Smith's present and former teammates attended the event ahead of Smith's special 400-game presentation at AAMI Stadium following the Storm's big win over Cronulla on Saturday night.

The report claims Smith and wife Barbara were responsible for putting the guest list together and simply left Cronk out in the cold.

Mate vs mate.

It is the latest in an extensive list of incidents that have revealed the deep fractures between Smith and Cronk.

Contrasting reports have previously claimed a falling out between the wives of the Storm's fabled "Big Three" is at the centre of the falling out.

It had previously been reported that Barbara Smith and Billy Slater's wife Nicole had fallen out before the 2017 season as a result of friction between the Smith and Cronk camps.

However, Cronk's decision to leave the Storm at the end of 2017, which left the club with no time to secure a replacement halfback for 2018, has also been reported as the real reason Smith is dirty on Cronk.

It rift was exposed during last year's game in Adelaide where Cronk was spotted refusing to shake hands with Smith.

It continued in the 2018 NRL Grand Final where Cronk famously throttled Smith on the ground after he was tackled behind play.

Smith then failed to mention Cronk in his post-match speech during the trophy presentation and Cronk also failed to mention Smith during an interview with Channel 9 where he thanked former teammates Billy Slater and Ryan Hoffman for helping him become the player that helped the Roosters win the premiership.

Smith's decision to snub Cronk for his gala event this week puts a line through the pair's friendship, The Sun-Herald's Danny Weidler reported.

"So, it's official: Cronk and Smith don't get along. It's a relationship beyond repair," he wrote.

With the Storm and Roosters both entrenched in the top four, the pair have a very likely chance of crossing paths again in the 2019 finals series - giving Smith a shot at perfect revenge for Cronk's 2018 grand final fairytale.