Smelly undies lead cops to find surfer’s weed stash

The smell of marijuana led police to a Coast board shaper's underwear where he had hidden more than 30g of the drug.

Daniel James Dron pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing utensils that had been used.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said police found a stash of marijuana in Dron's underwear after pulling over a car at 11:40pm on June 1.

"While searching the vicinity of the rear seat there was a distinctive odour of cannabis however none was located," she said.

"Police then conducted a search of the defendant's person, a large clip seal bag with 32g of cannabis was located in his underwear and the discovery was consistent with the smell of cannabis that was detected while searching the vehicle earlier."

Sergeant Johnstone said police raided Dron's home at 11am on July 21.

"Police seized four tobacco pouches with various amounts of green leaf material on a shelf in the wardrobe of the spare room," she said.

"A search of a shed at the address located more green leaf material."

She said a total of 13g of marijuana was found along with a manual grinder, two used water pipes, a small metal pipe and scales.

Duty lawyer Bernard Bradley said the 25-year-old board shaper made full admissions regarding the drug and utensils and was cooperative with police.

Mr Bradley asked for no conviction to be recorded, saying the drug was only for personal use.

"His … chosen career could well take him overseas, he has been asked to travel to Taiwan to shape boards for a company over there in recent years," he said.

"I do ask that you exercise your discretion on account of his limited history, age and type of employment in not recording conviction today."

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said it would likely be Dron's last chance without having a conviction recorded.

Dron was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.