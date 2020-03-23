Menu
BOOK TIME: Just a few of my current reads. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Small win for region’s bookworms during COVID-19 crisis

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 5:30 AM
SOCIAL distancing is now in style but, for introverts, or people who like down time, it’s just business as usual.

Reading has historically been a list-topper for introverts everywhere – learning, adventures, drama – all that and you don’t even have to leave your rocking chair.

But, for everyone who would rather be outside playing or getting into mischief, there’s never been a better time than now to pick up a book.

Lockyer Valley Libraries has increased its borrowing limit, meaning bookworms who suddenly have more time to read won’t need to increase the number of trips they make to stock up on reads.

Usually capped at 15 books, readers can now take home 30.

Instead of needing to return them after four weeks, they’re now welcome to keep them for eight.

The libraries, located in Laidley and Gatton also offer home delivery for those who are housebound.

Gatton Library is located at 34 Lake Apex Dr and can be reached on 5466 3434.

Laidley Library is located at 9 Spicer St and can be reached on 5462 0351.

