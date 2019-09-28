Small town outreach program to end without financial backing

TIME is running out for Kilcoy's only mental health service, with funding set to run dry by year's end.

Headspace is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing mental health and help services to young people.

The organisation's outreach program in Kilcoy has been active for several years, operating on funding provided by the Department of Health.

In December, that funding will be cut off.

"The organisation has been told to become self-sustaining,” Somerset Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said, during Wednesday's meeting.

It means the organisation has to find psychologists or social workers willing to operate on a full-time basis in the isolated Kilcoy community.

It's a search that has met with no success so far.

"People don't want to see the service withdrawn, because it supports students,” Cr Gaedtke said.

"Kilcoy has no other outreach services for young people.”

Headspace operates out of rooms in the Kilcoy Hospital several days a week, offering its services to residents aged 12 to 25.

With mental health services in general already stretched thin, the loss of this service in an accessible, convenient location would force Kilcoy students and workers to take time off school and work to travel out of the area in search of help.

Cr Gaedtke moved for council to write to Minister for Health Gregory Hunt, expressing their disappointment at the withdrawal of funding for Headspace, and emphasising the continued need for the essential service.

The proposal received unanimous agreement.

