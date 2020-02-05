Menu
WALK IT OFF: Linville Hotel owners Leah and Paul Squire.
News

Small town hotel launches new walking group

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
5th Feb 2020 5:30 AM

A SMALL Somerset town has welcomed the launch of a new walking group, which already has plans to expand into holding exercise classes.

Starting at the nearby Linville Hotel, walking sessions will take place Sundays and Wednesdays along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

“We have the Rail Trail here on our doorstep, so we’re really fortunate,” group organiser and Linville Hotel owner Leah Squire said.

“It’s not just about walking, it’s great for the mind, and it’s great for the body. It’s good for the community, too, for everyone to be able to get together, have a chat, and meet new people.”

The group held its first session on Sunday, February 2, which attracted a small but enthusiastic crowd.

“There were only five of us, but I think it was a fair start considering we only advertised on our Facebook page,” Mrs Squire said.

“We had a couple of dogs come along as well, which was lovely.”

She expected more people to turn up in future as word-of-mouth and further online commentary helped spread awareness.

“There was a lot of interest on Facebook, so I think we’ll see more people. Everyone was very supportive,” she said.

“Of course there’s some people who can’t make it midweek, so that’s why I’ve made it one midweek, one weekend.”

In addition to the walking sessions, Leah is applying for a grant with the Somerset Regional Council to fund exercise classes in Linville.

She hopes it will provide further opportunities for those living in Linville and the other isolated communities in the area.

“We’re 35 minutes from Kilcoy, 35 minutes from Toogoolawah, it’s just not possible sometimes for people, due to the cost of time and fuel, to go out to those places a few times a week to go to the gym,” she said.

“I’d love to be able to get some classes out here, so there’s somewhere closer for people coming over from Moore or Yarraman or Blackbutt, Harlin and all of those little regional towns.”

She encouraged everyone to spread the word, and join in.

“Everybody, with every level of fitness is welcome. Prams, kids, dogs, cats, the more the merrier,” she said.

“If we grow our group, hopefully we’ll be able to organise longer hikes, multi-day hikes, things like that.”

Those interested in taking part can call Leah on 54247280 to find out more, or register their interest at https://walking.heartfoundation.org.au/walking/group/lets-get-active-linville

