Small town cracking down on criminals in fundraiser fun

SEVEN of a small town’s most legendary ‘felons’ will be put on trial at a local cafe, as part of a fundraiser event for the local kindy.

The Esk Kindy’s ‘Jail ‘n Bail’ fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, November 27, and promises to be a memorable day of inclusive community fun.

From 11am, Esk police will be ‘arresting’ a number of well-known local figures, who will stand ‘trial’ at the Red Deer Cafe in town, where a list of charges will be read out.

“We aim for the felons to be arrested in their places of work or in a public space in order to add to the fun,” Esk Kindy fundraiser organiser Michelle Rose said.

“Once they are taken to the Red Deer Cafe, they will be finger printed and have mug shots taken. The charges will be funny, and based on insider information, which has been obtained secretly by their nearest and dearest.”

The accused felons have already been hard at work raising money to serve as bail in the mock-trial, and the proceeds will go towards supporting the Esk Kindergarten.

“$300 is the set bail amount, but knowing that one of our felons has actually raised the full amount within four days of receiving his paperwork, we are working on a great prize for the felon who raises the most bail money,” Michelle said.

The seven felons taking part in the event are Barry “Rascal” Rowe of BV Hire and Sales, Jimmy “Uberbro” Smith from Somerset Regional Council, Debra “de Maverick” Millerick of Every Season Hair Design, Sam “Gangsta” Gowar the Awesam K9 Services Dog Trainer, local artist Christiana “Crazy Cat” Ravanelli, “Wacky” Jackie Lawson of the Esk Caravan Park, and Esk Post Master Greg “Powder Keg” McLachlan, who has been a felon every single time the event has been run in the past.

“We have done this event a number of times previously in Esk through the kindy. I’m pretty sure five times since 2004, the last time being 2014,” Michelle said.

“Most people who I speak to about this event remember it fondly from previous years. Esk is a small enough town that it often seems everyone knows everybody else, so most people are familiar with at least some of the felons, if not all of them.”

The event helps the businesses and people involved spread more awareness about themselves, as well as giving much-needed exposure to the kindy.

“Our enrolments have been worryingly low this year and for next year, as in many rural communities, families are doing it tough due to the drought and other various factors,” Michelle said.

“The event is taking place on a non-kindy day, so we have encouraged our kindy kids and families to come along. The more members of the public who come along to enjoy the spectacle the better the vibe, the funnier it will be.”